Mitsubishi flies Japan&#39;s first ever passenger jet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Japan's first ever domestic passenger jet has successfully embarked on its maiden test flight, culminating a decade of development for a programme aimed at competing with Brazilian and Canadian rivals in the global market for smaller aircraft.

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) - developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - lifted off from the runway at Nagoya airport on Wednesday.

The two-engine aircraft, approximately 35 metres (115ft) long, flew smoothly upward into clear skies in central Japan.

The plane marks a new chapter for Japan's aviation sector, which last debuted a commercial airliner in 1962: the YS-11 turboprop, which was discontinued about a decade later.

The MRJ will seat about 80 passengers and is seen competing with other regional passenger jet manufacturers such as Brazil's Embraer and Canada's Bombardier.

Firms in Japan were banned from developing aircraft by US occupiers following its defeat in the second world war.

Mitsubishi Heavy, a military contractor, built Japan's "Zero" fighter plane.

The developer boasts that the MRJ, a fuel-efficient, next-generation aircraft, will offer more passenger comfort with lower operating costs, eyeing the booming regional jet sector.

Neighbouring China recently unveiled its C919 jetliner, which seats 158 and aims to compete with the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320.

