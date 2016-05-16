Mix of rain and snow forecast for Kazakhstan on May 17-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold front that gripped northern parts of the country is moving towards southeastern Kazakhstan. In this light, a mix of rain and snow is forecast for central Kazakhstan in two upcoming days.

"Rains are expected in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Torrential rains will douse mountainous areas in the southeast of the country. Meteorologists predict that cold snap will hit central and eastern Kazakhstan at night and mercury will drop to 2-6°C in next three days there," Kazhydromet said in a statement.