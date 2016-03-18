  • kz
    Mix of snow and rain to persist in Kazakhstan this weekend

    18:27, 18 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A mix of snow and rain will hit most regions of Kazakhstan this weekend.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, wind gusting up to 15-25 mps will batter the country.
    Meteorologists predict that fogs, black ice and blowing snow will take hold of northern Kazakhstan in the upcoming days as well.
    Temperature will be +5,+13°C in eastern Kazakhstan and +2,+5°C in the rest of the country.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
