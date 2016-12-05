Mobile apps of domestic online mass media to be launched in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - JSC Kazkontent is planning to launch mobile apps of domestic online mass media to increase their audience reach, Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev said at the Government's hour at the Mazhilis on Monday.

"The ministry jointly with JSC Kazkontent is currently implementing a plan to modernize official websites of domestic mass media for 2016-2020. Presently, each online project of JSC Kazkontent works in a new format. For instance, e-History website was transformed into the National Digital History web portal in October. It offers its users unique historical content and new interactive opportunities. It boasts new design, logo, news format and a huge Kazakhstanika section," said Minister Abayev addressing the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.



In his words, Adebiyet Portaly has also been redesigned. Its mobile app with multiple opportunities to read books offline will be launched soon. Users of the newly redesigned web portal will be able to participate in contests, meet with promising writers and poets, and more.