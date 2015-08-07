Mobile signatures to be available in Kazakhstan by the end of August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the threshold of the mobile signature's official launch, National Information Technologies JSC has invited media representatives for its preliminary presentation and testing.

During the presentation the journalists were handed out a traditional electronic digital signature on a device which they could insert into their mobile phones and sign e-government requests, eGov press service informs. According to Gulmira Issabekova, head of Mobile Government project at National Information Technologies JSC, said, the advantage of mobile signature is that governmental services will be available even on simple mobile phones without internet access and without the special application. To get such mobile signature it is quite enough to send an SMS and sign it with the electronic digital signature installed on the SIM card. The sender will receive a message containing the result of the service requested and a unique code of the document. The document will be sent to the sender's personal account on the e-government portal. SMS services on getting address registration certificate, real estate possession certificate and police clearance certificate will become available upon signing the Law "On Iinformatization," she added. The pilot project was launched by National Information Technologies JSC together with ALTEL mobile operator. The SIM cards will be sold in public service centers or in ALTEL sales offices in Astana and Almaty cities at the end of August. In other regions the distribution of SIM cards with electronic digital signatures will start in October. As for other mobile operators of the country, they will join the m-signature project by the end of the year. As earlier reported, m-signature is being implemented under Mobile Government" project of Kazakhstan providing for delivery of governmental services on the mobile phones. To date, Kazakhstanis use more than 50 services via their cell phones.