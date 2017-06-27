Model of gov't agencies interaction with media to change

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The new bill on amendments to information and communication matters provides for a different procedure for the government agencies addressing official media requests, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, the draft law now contains a concept of an official message, within the framework of which, in case the media has questions, the state bodies will be required to provide an answer within two days. If the request is not related to the message, the time limit is increased to 15 days. This period is given in order for the state agencies to provide a more qualitative response.

Also, every state body and quasi-public company receiving budget money will have persons responsible for communication with the media.

"They will be directly accountable to the first managers. There is no administrative responsibility, but the person might lose their job (...) Evaluation of their effectiveness might suggest the person is inefficient if doesn't provide answers," said Minister Abayev on the sidelines of the presentation of the draft law "On Amendments and Additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on information and communication issues" in Majilis.