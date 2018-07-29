Models of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on display in 19 UAE embassies
The initiative of displaying models of the mosque across a number of the country's embassies has been launched by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in order to promote the country's commitment to cultural pluralism and diversity, a policy, the foundation stone of which was laid by late Sheikh Zayed, WAM reports.
Models of the landmark mosque are now on display in 19 UAE embassies and cultural foundations around the globe as part of the initiative.
"As we celebrate the Year of Zayed in 2018, it is an honor for the Embassy to display this inspiring testament to Sheikh Zayed's legacy. I'd like to express my sincere thanks to all those behind the initiative which helps promote the shared principles of tolerance and inclusion cultivated by the Founding Father and adopted by the UAE," said Ambassador Al Otaiba.