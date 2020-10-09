Modern modular infectious diseases hospital built in Zhezkazgan city in 2 mths

ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM – A new modular infectious diseases hospital for 200 beds has been built in Zhezkazgan city in two months, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is said that beautification works in the hospital’s territory are underway. The hospital is to be commissioned by late October.

The infectious diseases hospital is built up to standards of infectious control and will be provided with new medical diagnostic equipment, including CT scans, X-ray machines, medical gas systems, ultrasound machines, ECG machines, ventilators, and many others.

The hospital is to have a smart ventilation system with highest standards in security.

204 personnel, including 500 doctors and 83 paramedics, are to work in the hospital.

It is said that a zonal health office has been set up in the region.