Modern space technologies to be discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh capital Astana will host the international seminar "Days of space in Kazakhstan" for the fourth time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Organizing Committee, the geography of the seminar's participants is expanding. Over 400 delegates representing the industry's top-ranking companies such as Airbus Defense and Space (France), Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (Great Britain), IABG (Germany), HEXAGON Geospatial (the U.S.)Egyptian Company for Space Applications and Remote Sensing (Egypt), Leica Geosystems AG (Switzerland), and a number of companies from the CIS member states will participate in the seminar this year.







Attending the seminar will be Kazakhstani government officials, MPs, reps of space enterprises, and insurance companies.



President of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary" Marat Nurguzhin told Kazinform correspondent that this year's seminar will be dedicated to experience and prospects of modern space technologies.



The exhibition within the framework of the seminar will be divided into several sections - civilian construction, agriculture, oil and gas, emergency situations, defense and national security, environmental monitoring and more.



The international seminar "Days of space in Kazakhstan 2016" will be held at the Palace of Independence in Astana on October 21-22.







