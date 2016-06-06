Modernization of Atyrau oil refinery scheduled on late 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Modernization of Atyrau oil refinery is planned to be completed by the end of 2016, according to Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Mr. Kanat Bozumbayev.

"Presently the modernization of the Atyrau oil refinery has entered final straight. Prime equipment has been installed recently. Mechanical completion is expected in late 2016," said Minister Bozumbayev on Monday.



The minister also specified that modernization of Pavlodar and Shymkent oil refineries is scheduled to be finished by late 2017.



"After the modernization of all three oil refineries, we will fully cover the domestic oil products demand," he added.