Modernization of oil & gas sector discussed in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a session on the issues of modernization of local oil and gas enterprises within the framework of his working trip to Atyrau region, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

In attendance at the session were governor of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev who reported on the measures taken by the Government to digitalize domestic oil and gas sector.







Renato Maroli, General Director of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V., Bruno Jardin, Managing Director of North Caspian Operating Company N.V., Eimear Bonner, Deputy Managing Director of Tengizchevroil LLP, Adilbek Bekliyev, Deputy CEO of Petro Kazakhstan Kumkol Resources JSC, informed Prime Minister Sagintayev of the plans to modernize enterprises and introduce new technologies there.







It should be noted that the modernization and digitalization of oil and gas sector has had a positive effect on all three Kazakhstani oil refineries. Upon its completion, oil refining is expected to grow for 3 million tons.