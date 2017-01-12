ASTANA. KAZINFORM The modified budget of Astana in 2016 made 433.5bln tenge, 210bln tenge of which or 48.8% was envisaged for development of the city, according to Mayor Asset Issekeshev.

According to him, economic growth and effective tax administration ensured record volume of state revenues to the amount of 1trln64bln tenge with 25% of growth against the previous year. The share of local budget makes 216bln tenge (13% increase).

Meanwhile, the city’s own income in 2016 rose by 28.4% against the parameters set. 17bln tenge was withdrawn to the national budget.