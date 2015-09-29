Mogherini: EU stays committed to lift Anti-Iranian sanctions

UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM - Mogherini stressed that the Iran nuclear agreement requires that all sides follow through on their commitments.

The P5+1 group of international mediators, comprising Russia, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, France and Germany signed a deal aimed at keeping Tehran's nuclear program peaceful in exchange for sanctions relief on July 14.

The "Adoption Day" for the agreement is set for mid-October.

Mogherini explained that the P5+1 group is waiting for the Iranian parliament to consider the deal before taking any further steps.

"There was a visit of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) in Iran, recently. Iran expressed satisfaction with the visit, so, it is a good step, it's already been taken. And we have shared different steps that countries are taking for implementation, this is a process that continues, engagement and commitment, by all countries that will keep a leading role in the implementation."

According to the EU foreign policy chief, once the deal comes into force, a meeting of a joint committee monitoring the implementation of the deal's provisions will be held.

"We have been working very hard, not only to accompany the work but mainly to start the preparation for implementation, so, adoption date, implementation date. Ministers tonight have mainly taken stock of the good start," Mogherini said, adding that the ministers "have agreed that the joint mission is going to meet soon after the launch date."

The deal agreed by Tehran and the six world powers on July 14 commits Iran to complete the activities under the "Roadmap for Clarification of Past and Present Outstanding Issues" by October 15.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will provide a final assessment on Iran by December 15.

Mogherini expressed confidence that there will be no stumbling blocks in the implementation of the Iran nuclear agreement.

The EU foreign policy chief added that the P5+1 format could be used to coordinate other issues and to resolve other regional crises.

Asked whether the P5+1 foreign ministers and Iran discussed the Syrian crisis during their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Monday, Mogherini said that such a discussion did indeed take place, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.