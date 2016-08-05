Mogilev and Bryansk Oblasts holding forum of interregional cooperation

MOGILEV. KAZINFORM - Mogilev is hosting a forum titled as Interregional Cooperation between Mogilev Oblast and Bryansk Oblast in Youth Policy within the Union State, BelTA learnt from Deputy Chairman of the Economy Committee of the Mogilev Oblast Executive Committee Viktor Krasovsky.

The first day of the forum (4 August) was full of cultural and familiarization events. The Russian delegation was greeted by folk band Berazukha in the agro-town of Zvenchatka at the border of Mogilev Oblast and Smolensk Oblast. The guests were also given a tour of the Romanov Regional History Museum and the Mogilev History Museum.

The program of the forum on 5 August will feature an official meeting between the heads of the two oblasts and the forum opening ceremony. Partaking in it will be over 170 people: members of the Council of the Republic, heads of the two regions, representatives of executive authorities, the deputy corps, youth and tourist organizations, education and science institutions, companies and organizations, media.



The work of the forum will be then divided into four themed sections. The Mogilev Oblast Center of Popular Art and Cultural and Education Activities will host the discussion of prospects for development of partnership in tourism, sport and the youth policy of the border territories of Russia and Belarus at the example of Mogilev and Bryansk Oblasts. The city hall will invite the participants of the forum to engage in talks on possible cooperation between the authorities and public associations in the implementation of the youth policy. The third section of the forum will be held at the conference hall of OAO Mogilevliftmash. The meeting will analyze the implementation of bilateral agreements between the legislative and executive authorities of the two oblasts. The Orlovsky Agricultural and Forestry Technical College will gather experts interested in strengthening cooperation in culture, education, spiritual, moral and patriotic upbringing of the youth.



The event will wrap up with a meeting to declare a resolution and sign the final documents.



"The forum has caught the attention of many specialists working with the youth. Thus it will help generalize and analyze the experience of government bodies and public associations in the implementation of the youth policy, outline ways for further improvement of this important area in the Union State activities," stressed Viktor Krasovsky, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.