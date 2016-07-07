Mogilev Oblast, Jiangsu Province intend to bolster economic ties

MOGILEV. KAZINFORM - Mogilev Oblast and Jiangsu Province of China intend to deepen economic relations. Both parties expressed such intention during today's meeting of Chairman of the Mogilev Oblast Executive Committee Vladimir Domanevsky and a Chinese delegation headed by Deputy Director General of the Commerce Department of Jiangsu Province Zhao Jin, BelTA has learned.

Vladimir Domanevsky noted that the relations between Mogilev Oblast and the Chinese Province of Jiangsu have been developing rapidly recently. "Today we need to fill our interregional relations with specific projects that will help us bolster trade and economic cooperation," the Governor stressed.

He invited the Chinese side to consider a number of investment projects. For example, Mogilev oblast suggests establishing a textile corporation, building a cascade of hydroelectric power stations on the Dnieper River, manufacturing furniture fittings, cultivating and processing of flax and many more. The Governor offered to discuss investment cooperation more specifically during the official visit of a delegation of Mogilev Oblast to Jiangsu Province, scheduled for the first half of autumn, and then build on the reached agreements during the 8th International Investment Forum in Mogilev in November.



For his part, Zhao Jin reaffirmed the intention of Jiangsu Province to develop cooperation with Belarus and, first of all, with Mogilev Oblast. He offered to organize more business meetings between the two countries to establish more contacts and find new themes and areas for cooperation at the interregional level. "Our countries have both a huge potential for cooperation and promising areas for joint work. Earlier China's focus in the development of relations was on Belarus in general. Today we are interested in paying more attention to regions, find new contacts and implement joint projects," Zhao Jin said.



On 7 July businessmen of China are expected to get familiar with the economic and investment potential of FEZ Mogilev and visit a number of industrial companies of the city. The Chinese delegation will also be taken around Mogilev on a tour telling the story of the city's landmarks, the history and traditions of the oblast, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.