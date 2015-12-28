Mohamed Elneny: Arsenal in talks about signing Basel midfielder

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Arsenal are in talks with FC Basel about signing their central midfielder Mohamed Elneny.

The 23-year-old Egypt international joined the Swiss club in 2013 and has won the league title in each of his three seasons there. The fee would reportedly be in the region of £5m and Elneny would require a work permit. He is eligible to play in the Champions League after Basel failed to qualify for this year's group stage. Elneny featured in Basel's home victory over Chelsea in the 2013-14 competition. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is keen to strengthen in central midfield after Francis Coquelin and Santi Cazorla suffered serious knee injuries, while Aaron Ramsey and Mikel Arteta have also had spells on the sidelines. However, Elneny is seen by Wenger as a long-term part of the squad and not merely a stop-gap, were he to join the north Londoners. Read more on BBC