Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed open Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi - Update

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on July 23 opened Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world's first-ever Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations.



The world-class destination officially opens to the public on 25th July, WAM reports.

Their Highnesses also attended the inauguration ceremony for the theme park, which took place at the Warner Bros. Plaza at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. The ceremony included a series of festive celebrations where guests were also treated to the first screening of the Warner Bros. Cinema Spectacular, a captivating show that brings Warner Bros.' unparalleled film library to life, as well as a specially produced video by YouTube celebrity sensation Devin Super Tramp.

Sheikh Zayed bin Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Saif and Ahmed bin Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took the stage, along with a number of famous cartoon characters of Warner Bros. and pressed a button to mark the official start of the new theme park's operations.

Their Highnesses toured the new 1.65 million square feet theme park, located at Saadiyat Island, which offers a new entertainment destination for families and visitors of different age groups. They were briefed about the various development phases of the project, and the high standards of safety and security that the project has maintained to ensure visitors have a high-quality experience.

"It is with great pride that we celebrate the opening of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island today. This is a milestone moment for us as we continue to cement Abu Dhabi's positioning as one of the world's leading family and tourism destinations. I am confident that the addition of this theme park to our already rich portfolio will further enhance Yas Island's offering," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral.

"We're delighted that our partnership with Warner Bros. Entertainment has resulted in us delivering our promise of creating an attraction that will amaze and entertain both the young, and the young at heart," added Al Mubarak.

The park transports guests to six expertly designed lands, including DC's Metropolis and Gotham City, as well as Cartoon Junction, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch and Warner Bros. Plaza. From the meticulously curated musical arrangements to the faithfully created landscapes, Warner Bros. World is uniquely designed to truly immerse guests in the places they've seen in movies, comic books and on TV. Home to a total of 29 exhilarating rides, interactive family-friendly attractions and unique live entertainment shows, the park will offer an incredible range of themed experiences. Guests will also enjoy authentically themed dining experiences, from grab-and-go eateries to full-service sit-down restaurants and cafes, as well as custom designed shops featuring bespoke Warner Bros. merchandise inspired by fan-favorite characters, some of which has been developed exclusively for the park.

"Warner Bros. has an almost-100-year legacy of producing and distributing high-quality entertainment to global audiences, and this world-class attraction continues that tradition in grand style," said Kevin Tsujihara, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. "Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi literally brings our characters to life and provides fans a truly unique immersive entertainment experience. We couldn't have better partners than our colleagues at Miral, and we look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship," he continued.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is the latest addition to Yas Island's immersive theme parks, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi and the upcoming attraction, CLYMB. These are complemented by: Yas Marina Circuit - one of the most technologically-advanced Formula 1 circuits in the world; Yas Marina - a vibrant venue offering dining, fitness and leisure facilities; Yas Mall- the largest shopping mall in Abu Dhabi with 400 retail stores; Yas Beach; Yas Links Abu Dhabi - the 46th golf course in the world; as well as seven sophisticated hotels ranging from 3 to 5 stars.

