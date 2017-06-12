Monaco to show electric aircraft at EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Principality of Monaco has one of the most uncommon and beautiful pavilions at Expo 2017 International Exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports

In the center, there are 36 seventeen-meter-long plates arranged so that they could imitate sea wave movement. They are showing the seabed with countless corals as well as huge inhabitants paddling towards visitors. The showroom was designed in such a way that the sea aroma with a slight odor of iodine goes inside. The video image changes to show the lovely nature of Monaco.



In addition, there is a hall of virtual reality in the pavilion. The guests can use special glasses to take a tour of Monaco with absolute sense of presence. "Every day I come to this amusement. You see, it is the feeling as if I am teleported to my country. Even, we can say, I reopen Monaco in a new way. This is the most popular attraction among our guests," the Pavilion Deputy Commissioner Alexandre Bocquillon told Kazinform.



In the pavilion, the guests will see and hear about the project of Monaco territory expansion. "New residents are continuously arriving in our country. This is one of the most densely populated countries of the planet. For this reason, we have to expand our territory from time to time. We want to show which of the new technologies can be presently used in building the city on the sea. Certainly, no environmental regulations will be violated on this territory," he said.

Another interesting multimedia sector is the ‘green' laboratory. It is an interactive whiteboard that tells about the best practices of the principality in moving towards an alternative economy. One of them is "Formula E", a class of open-wheel electric car racing.

"You will also see the sun-power airplane that crossed the ocean. You will learn about the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation also engaged in environmental initiatives and processing plants. The last exhibit is a solar-powered bicycle. It was created by students of Monaco Technical Lyceum. Thus, the principality representatives want to show that the younger generation is already involved in the 'green' economy and interested in moving forward in this regard. It is noteworthy that the frame was made of bamboo - environmentally friendly material, while the bike itself uses solar energy," Mr. Bocquillon said.