Monday brings unsteady weather across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The major part of Kazakhstan is expected to observe today unsteady weather with rains and thunderstorms predicted, while the north-east is to enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet reports.

Increase of wind, hail are to hit the major part of the country, dust storms are to blow in the south, and fog is forecast for north-west.



Wind sweeping 15-20 m/s, hail, squalls are predicted in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Almaty, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Extreme fire risk remains in effect for Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganada, and Aktobe regions.