  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Monday forecast: Chances of downpours, hail high in Kazakhstan

    07:36, 04 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Hail and gusty wind are forecast for some regions of the country. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorm is expected in Kyzylorda region at daytime and in Mangystau region - at night.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions.

    The chances of hail are quite high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau region and some parts of Kyzylorda region.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!