Monday forecast: Chances of downpours, hail high in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rainy weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Hail and gusty wind are forecast for some regions of the country. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorm is expected in Kyzylorda region at daytime and in Mangystau region - at night.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions.



The chances of hail are quite high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau region and some parts of Kyzylorda region.