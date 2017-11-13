Monday weather forecast: Fog and ice expected across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday the weather on the greater part of the country will be influenced by an anticyclone, Kazhydromet reports.

According to the forecasters, it will mostly be dry in Kazakhstan on Monday, some precipitation is expected only in the northwest and north. Meteorologists also warn of winds strengthening and fog across the country.

Patchy fog and strong winds up to 15-23 m/s are expected in Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, and parts of Karaganda regions on Monday.

Fog and ice on the roads are expected in Akmola, Kostanay, North-Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.