Monday weather forecast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 18, no precipitation is predicted in most of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.

"There is still no precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan except for the south and southeast of the country as the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause some snowfall in the morning and afternoon. Patches of fog are expected. Besides, strong winds will blow in the southeast," according to the weather service.

Near Alakol Lakes in Almaty region, the wind will strengthen up to 18-23 m/s with gusts of 28 m/s.

Meanwhile, Zhambyl region will see patchy fog and 15-20 m/s strong winds.

Patchy fog is also expected in Akmola, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.