Money to die for: China will execute for bribes worth over $460,000

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China will sentence to death those found guilty of embezzling or taking bribes of over 3 million yuan ($460,000), local media reported, citing judicial documents issued Monday.

China's Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate issued the ruling jointly as a supplement for the revised in 2015 Criminal Law, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death penalty may be changed to a life sentence without parole depending on a severity of case, the media outlet added. The new supplement to the Criminal Law also targets those who did not report their knowledge of bribery.

After assuming office in 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a large-scale campaign against corruption, targeting primarily high-level officials in the Communist Party, the armed forces and state-run enterprises, Sputniknews.com reports.