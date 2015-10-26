Mongolia&#39;s ethnic Kazakhs partook in annual Golden Eagle Festival (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Every year Kazakh hunters living in Bayan-Ulgii province of Mongolia participate in the popular Golden Eagle Festival.

This is an annual competition of trained berkuts (eagles) which tests their speed, agility, and accuracy. The event enables the visitors to be closer to traditional culture of hunters.

One of the renowned Mongolian photographers - Mr. Batzaya - shares the photos from his latest trip to Bayan-Ulgii and Golden Eagle Festival, Iranian.com says.

The next Golden Eagle Festival will be held on October 1-2, 2016.

Bayan-Ulgii is the westernmost region of Mongolia sharing borders with Russia in north and with China in southwest. The total area of the province is 45,704.9 square meters. The province is popular for picturesque Altai Mountains.

The event was organized by local community of Kazakhs and members of Berkutchi Association.