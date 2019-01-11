Mongolia earns MNT400 bln from meat export in 2018

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM Mongolia exported 54.9 thousand tons of meat (about 5 million head of livestock) in 2018, of which 37.3 thousand tons were frozen whereas 17.6 thousand tons were heat-processed meat. Last year, Mongolia earned approximately MNT400 billion (about USD160 million) from meat export, said M.Enkh-Amgalan, acting State Secretary and chief of the Department of Policy and Planning of the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry, Montsame reported.

"The Ministry implements a policy to improve quality of livestock and meat, produce value-added products, improve animal by-products and seek export opportunities," he added.

Throughout the country, there are about 110 entities of meat processing and equipment. Mongolians consume around 10-12 million head of livestock or 300-400 tons of meat per year; thus the country is potential to put 9 million head of livestock into economic circulation and export over 180 thousand tons of meat, apart from the supply of entire domestic meat needs.

Last year, Mongolia exported sheep, goat, beef and horse meat and meat products to 15 countries: Azerbaijan, DPRK, China, Vietnam, Iran, Spain, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Russia, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan and Japan, reported the Ministry.