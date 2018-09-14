Mongolia-Kazakhstan business meeting to be held

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM Trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia has seen a considerable progress recent years. With an objective to widen the bilateral economic cooperation, a commercial and business meeting will be held on October 4-5 in Ulaanbaatar.

To be co-organized by the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI), the Atakamen, National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Investments and Development and the Kazakhstan Embassy in Mongolia, the forthcoming event is expected to attract representatives from over ten companies and enterprises, MONTSAME reports.

Mongolia usually imports agricultural and land farming equipment from Kazakhstan. In 2017, the trade turnover was USD 29 million. It reached USD 36.6 million at the end of that year, showing an increase of 22 percent compared to the same period of 2016.

By the year 2017, 34 Kazakh companies were doing business in Mongolia, and they have made investments of USD 18 million.