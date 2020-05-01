Mongolian athletes stranded in Japan remain hopeful

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A group of Mongolian Paralympic athletes who came to Japan in February to train with hopes of competing in the now-postponed Tokyo Games have found themselves unable to return home amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The six members of Mongolia's para-athletics team have extended their stay in Yaizu, central Japan, for more than a month so far due to restrictions imposed by the Mongolian government in response to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, Kyodo reports.





But while they are still uncertain as to when they can return, and confess to missing home, the athletes are determined to make the best of their situation, taking advantage of the excellence of facilities available in the Shizuoka Prefecture city.

«Since we are not sure when we can return to Mongolia, I've been concentrating on my training,» Erdenechimeg Unurmaa, who competes in the women's throwing events, recently told Kyodo News through an interpreter.

«We can't change the fact that we can't return. I'm feeling a little homesick and want to see my family, but it can't be helped, so I try to make the most of this time by looking at it positively.»

Manager Byambajav Enkhbaatar, four athletes and a coach were originally scheduled to train in Yaizu between Feb. 14 and March 11 before traveling to Dubai to take part in a tournament that doubled as a Paralympic qualifier.

However, the event was canceled because of the virus. Mongolia has also suspended all international flights arriving and departing from the country, recently extending the restriction until the end of May, according to the Japanese Embassy in Mongolia.

The one-year delay of the 2020 Summer Games was announced on March 24 in response to the global health crisis, which has disrupted the sports calendar throughout the world.

Byamba-ochir Garmaabazar, who is aiming to earn a berth for his Paralympic debut in Tokyo, said he was «shocked» after he learned the news of the postponement online.