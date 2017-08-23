Mongolian lawmakers lodge petition to dismiss PM

ULAN BATOR. KAZINFORM Thirty Mongolian lawmakers from the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) Wednesday submitted a signed collective petition demanding Prime Minister Jargaltulga Erdenebat step down, Xinhua reports.



They submitted the petition to deputy speaker Sanjmyatav Yadamsuren as speaker Miyegombo Enkhbold was absent. Currently, the MPP has 65 seats in the State Great Khural.



Erdenebat is accused of violating the law on key economic issues related to concession deals, allowances for Mongolian children and stock in a mining company, among others.



"We observed that his actions and decisions are only to serve the interests of several groups, but not the interests of the average people of Mongolia," said lawmaker Ayursaikhan Tomorbaatar.



According to Mongolian law, the petition demanding the dismissal of Erdenebat should be discussed and resolved within 15 days.

Erdenebat, 44, of the MPP, took office in July 2016.



Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Khurelsukh Ukhnaa handed over his resignation letter to Erdenebat. In the letter, Ukhnaa said he is not confident in and unable to work with Erdenebat because the latter's policies and activities are not in the national interests.