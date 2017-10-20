Mongolian parliament approves deputy speaker

ULAN BATOR. KAZINFORM Mongolia's State Great Khural, the country's parliament, on Friday approved Enkh-Amgalan Luvsantseren as deputy speaker, Xinhua reports.

Luvsantseren, approved by the parliament with 98.5 percent of the votes, will replace Nyamdorj Tsend, who has been named the country's justice and home affairs minister.



Luvsantseren served as an advisor to the prime minister of Mongolia on rural policy and infrastructure before he was elected as a member of the State Great Khural in 2016.