Mongolian president to initiate a bill to restore death penalty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Mongolia Khaltmaa Battulga intends to initiate a bill on the amendment to the Criminal Code of Mongolia, reinstating capital punishment, Kazinform has learnt from Montsame.

The President means to insert a provision in the Criminal Code on imposing death penalty for crimes against children and submit the bill to Parliament during its spring session, which convenes this week.

"298 cases of child sexual abuse were registered last year alone. The victims' age is between 2-7. Appalling child molestation cases have shocked the society, which is now demanding more action from the Government," said G.Uyanga, Civil Society and Human Rights Advisor to the President at a press conference held today to address the President's intention to restore capital punishment.

Last November, President Kh.Battulga sent an official letter to the Ministry of Justice and Home Affairs, proposing to reinstate capital punishment. According to the Advisor, the Ministry hasn't formally responded to the letter. "However, it was reported last week that a conclusion had been made by a working group in charge, led by Deputy Minister of Justice and Home Affairs B.Enkhbayar, that it wasn't possible to restore capital punishment," she said.

Mongolia put moratorium on capital punishment in 2012. The Parliament of Mongolia adopted a revision to the Criminal Code in 2015, which came to effect on July 1, 2017. Capital punishment was formally removed in the revised Criminal Code.

The Law of Mongolia on Legislation states that the public can add their suggestions to a draft bill for the time period of one month. "The public survey begins today. I am sure many people will take active part in the process," said G.Uyanga.

R.Bulgamaa, Non-staff Advisor of Legal Policy to the President, emphasized that the President's proposal doesn't imply full restoration of capital punishment in Mongolia, and that only child predators will be liable to death penalty. Before 2010, death penalty was sentenced upon six offences in Mongolia.

Moreover, Advisor G.Uyanga reminded of a fact that Mongolia abolished death penalty in 1953, but had to restore it after 10 months in response to increased incidence of crimes.