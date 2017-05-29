Mongolian President to participate in SCO Summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Mongolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj will participate in the next SCO Summit set to be held in Astana on June 8-9, Kazinform has learned from montsame.mn.

Mongolia was the first country to obtain an observer status under the SCO at the Tashkent Summit back in 2004.



The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an international organization founded in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.



India and Pakistan are expected to join the SCO in the nearest future.