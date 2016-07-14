Mongolians offered to study medicine in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Mongolia agreed to exchange experience in organ transplantation.

Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova, accompanying Prime Minister Massimov in his working trip to Mongolia, met with her Mongolian counterpart Minister of Health and Sports Sambuu Lambaa in Ulaanbaatar, Kazinform has learnt from pm.kz.



At the meeting, the sides reached an agreement to exchange experience in organ transplantation. The ministers also touched upon the training and professional development of healthcare workforce. They agreed that Mongolian citizens will attend Kazakhstani medical universities and upgrade their qualification at medical institutions of the Central Asian republic.