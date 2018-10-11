Monitoring of performance suggested by President to propel universities, Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The system for monitoring performance of universities suggested by the Kazakh Leader will solve several system tasks," Kazakh Information and Communications Minister Dauren Abayev told an interview with Khabar Channel commenting on the President's State-of-the-Nation Address.

"As for universities, monitoring of performance proposed by the Head of State, I am absolutely sure, will spur universities and tackle several system problems at once," he added.



"First of all, it is necessary to resolve the issue concerning upgrading of academic programs up to the market needs. Secondly, it is strengthening of ties with potential employers i.e. universities will extensively select specialties that are in high demand. Thirdly, it concerns improvement of their material and technical equipment," the Minister explained.



In conclusion, Abayev stressed that the Education and Science Ministry will have to do a lot taking into account the scope of tasks assigned.