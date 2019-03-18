Monograph by prominent Kazakh diplomat presented at UN House in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The monograph "Diplomacy in the Modern World" by Kazakhstan's exemplary diplomat Akmaral Arystanbekova, the first Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN, was launched at the UN House in Almaty.

"The book discusses in detail the theoretical approaches of various authors, mostly Western. It also studies and analyzes new trends in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, the main security challenges. The goals and aspects of modern types of diplomacy are revealed in detail, including new dimensions in diplomacy of the 21st century," said the author, Ms. Arystanbekova, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mr. Kosherbayev, Director of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Almaty Ms. Pikkat, Consul General of Russia Mr. Bobrov, First Vice-Rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Mr. Burkitbayev, and the academics Dr. Sultanov, Mr. Khussainov and Professor Baizakova were invited as speakers.

The speakers noted that the monograph explored the profound transformations and leading trends in modern diplomacy that have occurred under the influence of globalisation and fundamental geopolitical shifts in the late 20th and early 21st century.

The ceremony was also attended by foreign ministry officials, scientists and experts in the field of international relations, world politics, history, political science, economics, computer science, specialists in public administration, and the faculty and students of higher educational institutions, who are the target audience of the work.

The event was organised by the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, together with the UN Global Communications Department in Kazakhstan.