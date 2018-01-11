Monster blizzard pounds northern Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowy weather will rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, January 11, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Snowfall, fog, icy conditions on roads, blowing snow and monster blizzard (northern Kazakhstan) are in the forecast for Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan's Meteorological Service said in a statement.



In most regions gusts of wind will range from 15 to 30 mps, including Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.



Gusty wind will bring monster blizzard to all corners of the country.



Patches of fog will be observed in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.



Meteorologists warn motorists in Mangistau, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions of icy conditions on the roads.