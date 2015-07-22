Monster dad gets 24 years in jail for repeated abuse and rape of his daughter

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A resident of Ekibastuz (Pavlodar region) has been sentenced to 24 years in jail for repeated abuse and rape of his minor daughter.

Specialized inter-district criminal court of Pavlodar region has imposed sentence to two residents of Ekibastuz who convicted of sexual assault of a minor. The man has been jailed for 24 years for repeated sexual abuse and rape of his 14-year old daughter over the course of two and a half years. According to the press service of the court, in June 2012 the young girl was also prostituted out by her father to his friend. The pedophiles have been sentenced to 24 and 15 years in jail.