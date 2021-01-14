  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Monster wind, dust storm hit Atyrau city

    20:38, 14 January 2021
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Dust storm has blanketed the city of Atyrau today, Kazinform reports.

    According to reports, monster wind with gusts of 63 mps brought dust storm to all micro-districts of the city and surrounding areas.

    The Atyrau authorities have issued the storm alert warning local motorists to use caution on roads, especially at nighttime.

    Lessons for primary school students have been canceled in Atyrau region due to the dust storm.


    Tags:
    Atyrau region Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!