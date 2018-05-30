Monster wind to pound most regions of Kazakhstan Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will see showers, thunderstorms, stiff wind, dust storms, fog and hail on Wednesday, May 30. Only western and southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts up to 23-28 mps may batter Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Monster wind with gusts reaching 30 mps may batter Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.



Wind which will blow through Kyzylorda region will bring dust storm there.



Probability of hail will be high in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Mangistau regions.



Mangistau region will see patches of fog.



Mercury will drop to 3°C in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions at night.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in parts of Mangistau region.