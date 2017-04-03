Monthly loading record set by CPC Marine Terminal in March

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Based on March 2017 results, CPC Marine Terminal loaded 4,929,486 tons of oil (38,990,365 barrels). This is a record monthly volume for the entire time the Tengiz - Novorossiysk oil pipeline system has been in operation. Since the beginning of the year, 13,014,080 tons of oil (102,883,780 barrels) have been loaded, Kazinform learnt from CPC press service.

The previous record was set in December, 2016, when 4,517,286 tons of oil (35,729,373 barrels) were loaded on tankers in a month.

Over the entire history of CPC, its Marine Terminal has loaded for export more than 4.5 thousand oil vessels which took nearly 480 million tons of oil into their tanks.

For reference:

CPC pipeline system is one of the largest investment projects in the energy industry with participation of foreign capital on the CIS territory. The length of the pipeline connecting the oil fields in Western Kazakhstan with the Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk is 1,511 km. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with single point moorings which allow for safe tanker lifting at a considerable distance from the shore, also when the weather conditions are unfavorable.

CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation (represented by Transneft – 24% and CPC Company – 7 %) – 31%; Republic of Kazakhstan (represented by KazMunayGaz – 19% and Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%) – 20.75%; Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. – 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company – 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited – 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. - 2% и Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.