Montreal Boxing Night with Khussainov and Dzhukembayev to be streamed online

ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Punchinggrace.com will stream Boxing Night with Batyr Dzhukembayev (8-0, 7 KOs) and Abylaykhan Khussainov (5-0, 4 KOs) in Montreal, according to Sports.kz.

According to the website, the online stream of all five fights of the night will cost $8 (2,512 KZT).

Khussainov will fight Cristian Arrazola (23-13-2, 16 KOs), and Dzhukembayev will compete for the vacant IBO International title in junior welterweight with Cosme Rivera (41-23-3, 28 KOs).

Dzhukembayev vs. Rivera will be the main event of the Boxing Night at Metropolis.