Monument by Kazakh sculptor to be opened in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Turkish city of Bolu is going to unveil a monument by Kazakh sculptor Murat Mansurov, Kazinform reports.

The monument is devoted to the world-famous Turkic epos Koroghlu. The weight of the monument is 500 tonnes and its height is 70 meters.



The international competition on building the monument was announced in 2016. 9 candidates from 7 countries applied for the event.



Poet Olzhas Suleimenov is the author of the project abstract.



The giant sculpture is expected to be inaugurated in early 2019.



Murat Mansurov is a popular Kazakh sculptor. Among his famous works are Mangilik El Monument (Astana, 2011), the Monument devoted to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate (Taraz, 2015), Monument to late Kazakh singer Batyrkhan Shukenov (Kyzylorda, 2018) and Monument to Manshuk Mametova (Astana, 2018).



The Epos of Koroghlu is a heroic legend of the Turkic peoples created in XVII century and spread across Central Asia and Middle East.









