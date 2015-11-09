Monument to Batyrkhan Shukenov opened in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A monument to late Kazakh singer Batyrkhan Shukenov was opened at the Kenssai cemetery in Almaty November 8. Close friend and ex-Art Director of the singer Olzhas Baikanov said it to Kazinform.

"Batyrkhan's friends, family and patrons of art contributed to opening of this memorial," Baikanov added. The Memorial was made from dark green Korday stone in a shape of crescent. There is a violin clef on the left side of the monument. The height of the complex is 2 m 15 cm. On the right side there is a stela with the image of Batyrkhan Shukenov with a saxophone in his hands. 52 trumpets symbolizing 52 years of Batyrkhan's life are rising above the violin clef. The friends and relatives of the singer express their gratitude to the author of the memorial, Assel Eszhanova, and all those who contributed to the construction process.