Monument to famous Kyrgyz statesman Turdakun Usubaliev to be erected in Naryn

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A monument to famous Kyrgyz statesman Turdakun Usubaliev will be erected in northern Naryn oblast of Kyrgyzstan, the State Directorate for preparation and holding of the Year of History and Culture reported.

Within the framework of the Year of History and Culture, declared in Kyrgyzstan, the Public Foundation of Turdakun Usubaliev together with the administration of Naryn oblast initiated the installation of the monument to statesman Turdakun Usubaliev on the central square of the city of Naryn.

Recall that in 2014 the central square of Naryn city was named after Turdakun Usubaliev by the resolution of the city Council.

Turdakun Usubaliev entered the history of Kyrgyzstan as one of the most outstanding statesmen of XX and early XXI century, Kabar reported.