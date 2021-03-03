Monument to Roza Baglanova to be built in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A monument to Soviet, Kazakh soprano opera and pop music singer Roza Baglanova will soon rise in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Department of Culture of Almaty city, the monument will be built in the southern section of Kabanbay Batyr Street and to the east of Baiseitova Street.

The Department said that the open contest for the best design of a monument to Roza Baglanova is going on until March 12. The budget for the monument’s construction is said to be considered in the second half of 2021.

Roza Baglanova was a Soviet and Kazakh soprano opera and pop music singer. Throughout her career, she was awarded with the People’s Artist of the USSR (1967) and the Order of Lenin. She was a People’s Artist of the USSR and People’s Hero of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kazalinsk, Kyzylorda Region, she graduated from the Kyzylorda Pedagogical Institute in 1941. Between 1941 and 1947, she was a soloist with the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Uzbek Philharmonic. In 1949, she was a singer with the Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet, and in 1960 with the Kazakh State Philharmonic Society. She acted as a leading master of the Kazakh state concert association «Kazakhconcert».

Baglanova performed in Poland, the German Democratic Republic, Belgium, Hungary, Austria, Czechoslovakia, China, South Korea, India, Burma, Canada, and other countries. She performed traditional folk songs in Russian, Kazakh, Uzbek, Tatar, Mongolian, Korean, and other languages.

Her name was also listed in the first edition of «Women of the World» in the Anglo-American encyclopedia, «Who's Who».