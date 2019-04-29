Monument to three Kazakh bis erected in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM - A memorial in honor of Qazybek bi, Tole bi, and Aiteke bi - the three great Kazakh bis (judges elected and respected by people) - has been unveiled at the Babalar Rukhyna Taghzym site in Kazygurt district of Turkestan region, Kazinform cites the governor's press service.

Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev, laureate of the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asanali Ashimov, member of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov, state and public figure Kuanysh Aitakhanov participated in the unveiling ceremony in the village of Sharapkhana.



The monument was installed at the initiative of statesman Beket Turgarayev and at the expense of Tugeibolat Baba Foundation.



In his congratulatory speech, Governor Umirzak Shukeyev underlined the importance of the event.



"We must remember history - it is our personal contribution to the moral and patriotic education of the younger generation. Three great bis greatly contributed to unity the unity of the Kazakh people," said Shukeyev.

It should be mentioned that the monument was erected at the Babalar Rukhyna Taghzym site along the Shymkent - Tashkent International Highway.