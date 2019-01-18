Monument to three outstanding Kazakh biys unveiled in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A monument honoring the three outstanding Kazakh biys (sages), namely Tole bi, Kazybek bi and Aiteke bi has unveiled in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

1st deputy governor of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov, head of the regional court Margulan Bekturganov and head of the Union Trades Federation of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Abdiraiym took part in the solemn opening ceremony.



As Shapkenov said, the opening of the monument is a landmark event in social and cultural life of the oil-bearing region.



The project was realized under the Kazakh President's Rukhani Janghyru Program. The people of Kazakhstan hold the memory of Tole bi, Kazybek bi and Aiteke bi who played the decisive role in unification of the Kazakhs in the most dramatic period of history, brought them together to fight for freedom and independence of the country.



The author of the bronze monument that is 4 meter tall is well-known Kazakh sculptor Bakhytbek Mukhametzhanov.