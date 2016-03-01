  • kz
    Monument to Zhambyl Zhabayev to be unveiled in Belgrade

    19:23, 01 March 2016
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A monument to one of the greatest Kazakh poets Zhambyl Zhabayev will be installed in May in Belgrade, Serbia.

    Additionally, his hometown and Almaty region are expected to hold a number of events to mark the poet's 170th anniversary.
    Akim of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov revealed Tuesday that KZT 111 million had been earmarked in order to repair Zhambyl Zhabayev's museum in Zhambyl village.

    An arts school and a kindergarten will be opened in the village in the nearest future as well.

    Kazakhstan Almaty region Culture News
