BAKU. KAZINFORM Moon Jae-in from the South Korean Democratic Party on Wednesday became the new president of the Asian nation with support of 41.1 percent of voters, the National Electoral Commission (NEC) said, Sputnik reported, Kazinform learnt from Trend .

About 13.4 million of South Korean nationals participated in the election, the NEC added, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.