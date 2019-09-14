Moon's regional tour injects fresh vigor into his New Southern Policy

VIENTIANE. KAZINFORM South Korean President Moon Jae-in's campaign to reinforce Seoul's strategic partnerships with Southeast Asian nations has gained fresh momentum this week, as he made a fruitful tour of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, Cheong Wa Dae aides said Friday.

Moon made a pitch for the New Southern Policy less than three months ahead of a special summit with ASEAN in Busan, his hometown. It would be the largest diplomatic event to take place in South Korea under the Moon administration, Yonhap reports.

He has kept his word to visit all the 10 ASEAN member states in his presidency, becoming the only South Korean president to do so. He earlier traveled to India, another key partner in the New Southern Policy initiative.

«It reflects how important we regard the ASEAN and India,» Joo Hyung-chul, a Cheong Wa Dae adviser for economic affairs, said at a press briefing here. Seoul is in a speedy drive for strong, strategic partnerships with the ASEAN bloc, although it started later than Tokyo and Beijing.

Through this week's regional trip, Moon has laid the groundwork to push for the New Southern Policy «with stability» and demonstrated his «sincerity and determination for cooperation» with the 10 ASEAN members, Joo said.

For full versiongo to