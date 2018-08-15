Moon says ending division of 2 Koreas will achieve ‘true liberation'

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday used his Liberation Day address to pitch his Korea peace drive, calling for railway, energy and economic cooperation with the North as a cornerstone for Northeast Asian peace and prosperity, Yonhap reports.

Speaking at a ceremony marking Korea's independence from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule 73 years ago on the day, he renewed his commitment to end the division of the Koreas, saying "true liberation" can only be achieved when the two countries establish a lasting peace and economic community.



"We must overcome such a division for our survival and development. Even though a political unification may be a long way from here, establishing peace between the South and the North and freely visiting each other, and forming a joint economic community is true liberation to us," Moon added in a nationally televised speech that also marked the foundation of the South Korean government 70 years ago on Wednesday.

Moon insisted the two Koreas were already moving toward peace, noting the countries have halted their hostile acts under an agreement reached at his first-ever summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held April 27.



South and North Koreas technically remain at war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.



"North Korea-U.S. summit too has been successfully held on the strong determination of the North and the U.S. to move toward peace and prosperity," the president said referring to the historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader held in Singapore on June 12.



"Peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula is a promise the two leaders made to the rest of the world. I hope North Korea's complete denuclearization and the United States' corresponding measures will be swiftly pursued," Moon added.



He also vowed efforts to improve his country's own ties with the communist North, noting he will soon travel to Pyongyang for what would be his third bilateral summit with the North Korean leader. Moon and Kim held their second meeting at the border village of Panmunjom on May 26.



Full story